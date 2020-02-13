Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Big game in OT loss
Murray had 32 points (13-25 FG, 3-8 3PT, 3-4 FT) and 10 assists in Wednesday's overtime loss to the Lakers.
Murray led the way for Denver on a night when the Nuggets shot 50 percent from the field as a team. The Kentucky product played a season-high 44 minutes, and his 13 made field goals fell just short of his season high (14). While he appeared to suffer a neck injury late in the game, Murray played through the issue to finish the fourth quarter and OT period.
