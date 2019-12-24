Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Big shots down stretch for win

Murray had 28 points (12-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt), 3 rebounds, seven assists, and two steals in 35 minutes of a 113-111 win against the Suns on Monday.

Murray came up big down the stretch, sinking a three with less than 30 seconds left to give his team a lead and then breaking the tie with a 24-foot shot with 3.2 seconds left to win the game. It was a solid bounce back game for the fourth year pro, after a rough outing against the Lakers in his previous game. He now has at least 28 points in three of the last four games. Denver faces New Orleans on Christmas Day.