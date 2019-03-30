Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Big stat line in win

Murray finished with 27 points (11-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists, five rebounds and a steal across 34 minutes in the Nuggets' win over the Thunder on Friday.

Murray produced his third consecutive 20-point game in Friday's win, narrowly missing a double-double by just one assist. He's been highly productive as of late, averaging 26.7 points, 5.7 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals over his last three games.

