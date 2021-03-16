Murray finished with 16 points (6-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists and six boards in Monday's win over Indiana.

Coming off of a pair of rough shooting nights (combined 5-of-27 FG), Murray finally got back on track Monday, adding his most combined rebounds-plus-assists (14) in any game since Feb. 17. The guard continues to be among the league's streakiest players, but on the whole he remains a strong source of efficient scoring (20.8 PPG), while adding solid contributions in assists (4.7 APG), steals (1.1 SPG) and three-pointers (career-high 2.6 3PM/G).