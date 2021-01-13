Murray scored 20 points (9-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT) to go with four assists and one steal across 35 minutes in a 122-116 loss to Brooklyn on Tuesday.

Murray returned to his season scoring averaging after a quiet performance on Sunday when the guard scored just nine points. After poor scoring performances this season, Murray doesn't have trouble finding his rhythm, scoring at least 20 points in both games that followed an outing of less than 10 points. The guard is scoring at the highest clip of his career, but isn't seeing the same returns elsewhere on offense, rebounding and dishing assists at his lowest rates since the 2017 season.