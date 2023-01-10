Murray contributed 34 points (13-29 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals over 36 minutes during Monday's 122-109 victory over the Lakers.

With Nikola Jokic registering another triple-double but taking only five field-goal attempts in the contest, Murray worked as Denver's primary scorer. He took over twice as many shots as any other player on the team and led the Nuggets with a season-high 34 points. Murray shot only 8-for-20 from two-point range but was excellent from beyond the arc, knocking down five of nine attempts. This was his third 30-point game of the season and first since he put up 30 against Utah on Dec. 10.