Murray posted nine points (1-9 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one assist in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 124-122 overtime loss to the Kings.
Murray stayed aggressive and got to the free-throw line, but that hardly made up for his poor shooting from the field and lack of passing. Friday's matchup against the Clippers won't be a great bounceback opportunity, but Murray shouldn't have many games worse than he played in the opener.
