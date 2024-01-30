Murray ended Monday's 113-107 win over the Bucks with 35 points (13-22 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-10 FT), two rebounds, five assists and two steals across 36 minutes.

Murray posted his fifth game with 30-plus points this season, with four of his booms coming in January. Murray is amid a elite season, posting 21.4 points per game with career-best marks of 58.6 percent true shooting and a 3.4 AST/TO ratio on his highest assist rate ever.