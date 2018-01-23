Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Career-high scoring total in win
Murray registered 38 points (14-19 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six assists and five rebounds across 34 minutes in Monday's 104-101 win over the Trail Blazers.
Murray eclipsed his previous career high by six points, and his driving layup with 33.6 seconds knotted the game at 99-99. The second-year guard then drained the subsequent free throw to give the Nuggets a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Murray now has back-to-back 30-point efforts for the first time in his career, shooting an eye-popping 66.6 percent (24-for-36) over that span, including 64.3 percent (9-for-14) from behind the arc. The sudden surge is a welcome sight for fantasy owners, considering the 20-year-old had averaged just 8.3 points on 27.7 percent shooting (10-for-36) over the prior four games.
