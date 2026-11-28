Murray finished Friday's 120-107 win over the Jazz with 36 points (12-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 9-10 FT), five rebounds, an assist and three steals across 35 minutes.

Murray didn't have to worry much about playmaking, as shown by his season-low one assist, after Nikola Jokic dished out 15 assists. Murray had to look for another way to impact the game, so he took over offensively. Murray has now surpassed the 35-point plateau in two of his last three appearances, and it wouldn't be a stretch to call him the Nuggets' No. 1 scoring option in the first month-plus of the season. He's scored at least 20 points in all but one of his last nine appearances.