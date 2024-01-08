Murray supplied 37 points (14-24 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 30 minutes during Sunday's 131-114 win over the Pistons.
Nikola Jokic only scored four points Sunday, so Murray had to carry the team offensively, and he responded by delivering his best scoring output of the campaign. Murray has started the year on a sizzling note, tallying 20 or more points in his four January appearances, and he's averaging 26.8 points per game to start the new year.
