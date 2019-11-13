Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Carves up Hawks in loss
Murray posted 18 points (7-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block in 33 minutes Tuesday in the Nuggets' 125-121 loss to the Hawks.
Though he failed to connect from three-point range for just the second time all season, Murray continued to shine offensively. Over the past five games, Murray is averaging 19.6 points (on 47 percent shooting from the field), 5.4 assists, 4.6 rebounds, 1.4 triples and 1.2 steals in 34.0 minutes.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Returns from foot soreness•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Dishes out 11 assists•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores team-high 21 in win•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores team-high 22 points in win•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores 16 points in loss•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Leads team with 27 points•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...