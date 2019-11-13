Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Carves up Hawks in loss

Murray posted 18 points (7-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block in 33 minutes Tuesday in the Nuggets' 125-121 loss to the Hawks.

Though he failed to connect from three-point range for just the second time all season, Murray continued to shine offensively. Over the past five games, Murray is averaging 19.6 points (on 47 percent shooting from the field), 5.4 assists, 4.6 rebounds, 1.4 triples and 1.2 steals in 34.0 minutes.