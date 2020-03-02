Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Catches fire from three in win

Murray posted 22 points (8-15 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five assists and one rebound across 37 minutes during Sunday's 133-118 win over the Raptors.

Murray's six threes came up one short of a season high. His shot from distance is inconsistent, but the Nuggets have managed to go 6-0 this season when Murray hits at least four three-pointers. In 17 appearances since the New Year, he's averaging 21.9 points, 5.1 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 33.6 minutes.