Murray (hamstring) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Rockets.
Murray has missed 11 straight games due to a right hamstring strain, but as Shams Charania of The Athletic reported earlier in the week, the point guard will have a chance to suit up Wednesday. If available, Murray would presumably be subject to a minute restriction following a lengthy absence, but more information on his workload will likely be available prior to the 9 p.m. ET tipoff.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Out Monday, could return soon•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Remains out•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Not playing Friday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Out Wednesday, likely out Friday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Unlikely to play on road trip•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Not ruled out for road trip•