Murray (hamstring) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Rockets.

Murray has missed 11 straight games due to a right hamstring strain, but as Shams Charania of The Athletic reported earlier in the week, the point guard will have a chance to suit up Wednesday. If available, Murray would presumably be subject to a minute restriction following a lengthy absence, but more information on his workload will likely be available prior to the 9 p.m. ET tipoff.