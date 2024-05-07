Murray (calf) will play in Monday's Game 2 against the Timberwolves, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.
Murray is still battling a nagging calf injury that he picked up during Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs against the Lakers, but it won't force him to miss Monday's clash. He was held in check during Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals, however, the point guard has shown that he can make clutch shots when his team needs it most, even if he's not at 100 percent.
