Murray (hamstring) will play in Wednesday's season opener against the Jazz, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.
Murray's hamstring injury prevented him from playing in Denver's final three preseason games, but the guard is ready to go for his first regular-season action since April of 2021. Don't be surprised if he sees a muted workload as he gets eased back into things.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Full participant in practice•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Should be good for Opening Night•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Out Friday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable for Friday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Officially listed as questionable•