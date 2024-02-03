Murray (knee) will play in Friday's game against Portland.
No surprise here, as Murray was previously considered probable with a minor contusion. There's no word of any restrictions ahead of tipoff. Murray averaged 23.6 points, 6.7 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 2.2 three-pointers in January.
