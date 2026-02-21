Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Cleared to play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray (hamstring) is available for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Murray was tagged as questionable for the second leg of the Nuggets' back-to-back set due to a tight right hamstring, but the All-Star guard has been given the green light to play against Portland on Friday. He has averaged 24.2 points, 8.8 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 2.2 threes over 36.3 minutes per game over his last 10 outings.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable for Friday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Botches game-tying free throw•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Plays through injury for 22 points•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Will play Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Still dealing with hip issue•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Will play Monday•