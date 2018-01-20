Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Cleared to play Friday

Murray (concussion) will play during Friday's contest against the Suns.

Murray was originally listed as doubtful for the contest, but eventually got upgraded to questionable, and finally being cleared to play after making it through the league's concussion protocol. He'll likely rejoin the starting five, which could send Will Barton back to the small forward spot, meaning Wilson Chandler may come off the bench.

