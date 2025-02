Murray (knee) is available for Monday's game against the Pacers.

Murray was listed as probable for Monday's game due to left knee inflammation, and the issue isn't severe enough for the 28-year-old point guard to be sidelined. He's averaged 31.0 points, 5.6 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals over 36.0 minutes per game over his last five outings.