Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Cleared to play Wednesday

Murray (back) will play in Wednesday's game against Charlotte.

Murray has been given the green light to play through minor back soreness. He'll presumably take on his usual role in the starting lineup where he's averaged 17.9 points, 4.7 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 32.4 minutes per game so far this season.

