Murray (leg) will play in Friday's game against the Kings.
Murray will shed his probable tag and continues to be remarkably durable. He hasn't missed a game since mid-December and there's no word of any restrictions ahead of tipoff.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Likely to play Friday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Big double-double in Thursday's win•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Flirts with triple-double in win•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Cleared to play Friday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Expected to play against Portland•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Career-best season continues•