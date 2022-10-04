Murray (knee) is starting Monday's preseason opener against the Thunder.

Murray has been on the mend since suffering a torn ACL in April of 2021, and the star has been able to stick to his desired timeline, stating in mid-August that he was aiming for a return in the preseason opener. The Nuggets figure to monitor Murray closely in his first live action since suffering the injury, though it's unclear as to why type of minute restriction he'll be on Monday evening.