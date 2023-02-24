Murray finished with 16 points (6-19 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, nine assists and two steals over 33 minutes during Thursday's 115-109 victory over the Cavaliers.

Murray missed each of Denver's last six games due to a knee injury, and while he returned here and endured an almost full workload, he didn't have his best outing and looked rusty at times, particularly with his shot. Either way, the star point guard ended up just one dime shy of posting what would've been his first double-digit assist contest since Jan. 20. Murray is averaging 23.5 points, 6.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game since the start of January.