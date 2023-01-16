Murray notched 18 points (6-17 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and seven assists over 38 minutes during Sunday's 119-116 win over Orlando.

Murray couldn't find his shooting rhythm in the first half, knocking down just one of six field goal attempts and two free throws for a total of four points, while adding five assists and three rebounds. He fared better in the second half with 14 points on 5-of-11 shooting to help the Nuggets hang on for their sixth straight win. The point guard shot 35.3 percent from the field in the contest, his worst shooting percentage this month by a wide margin, though he's now scored at least 18 points in eight of his last 11 games.