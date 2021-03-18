Murray totaled 19 points (7-13 FG, 5-11 3Pt), five assists, four steals and two rebounds in a 129-104 victory over the Hornets on Wednesday.

Murray came away with a new season-high steals total despite not playing in the fourth quarter. The guard was his usual, efficient self in the Nuggets' dominant victory, shooting 53.8 percent from the field and making a game-high five threes. It was Murray's fourth game of the season in which he made at least five threes, and he has been a consistent scoring option behind Nikola Jokic for Denver this season.