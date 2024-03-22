Murray (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Murray tweaked his left ankle at the end of Thursday's win over the Knicks and is in danger of missing his first game since Feb. 23. Nikola Jokic (back/hip) is also questionable, so the Nuggets may need Michael Porter, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Reggie Jackson to handle increased usage.
