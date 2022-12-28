Murray finished Tuesday's 113-106 win over the Kings with 25 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and two steals across 38 minutes.

After an uncharacteristic six-point outing on 2-for-11 shooting from the field Dec. 18 against the Hornets, Murray proceeded to miss the Nuggets' following game due days later due to left knee injury recovery. He's since suited up for each of the past three contests and has re-emerged as a model of consistency on the offensive end, scoring either 25 or 26 points in those outings while shooting 45.1 percent from the field and 86.4 percent from the free-throw line. Murray has also picked up two steals in each of those contests, bringing his average up to an even 1.0 per game for the season. Considering Murray has yet to play both halves of a back-to-back set this season, he could sit Wednesday in Sacramento, though the Nuggets haven't yet clarified their plans for him.