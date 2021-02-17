Murray scored 25 points (9-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT) to go along with six rebounds, six assists and three steals across 33 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Celtics.

Denver was without several of its ball-handlers for the game, leaving Murray with more playmaking duties than usual. He was able to reach six assists for only the fourth time this season as a result, though that was offset by nine turnovers. More positively, Murray shot the ball well and has topped 20 points in each of his last three contests.