Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Continues struggles from the field

Murray totaled 23 points (5-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 9-11 FT), five rebounds and five assists in 43 minutes during Monday's 149-141 loss to the Heat.

Murray scored 23 points Monday, however, connected on just 5-of-16 field-goal attempts. His efficiency has been up and down over the past month resulting in some low scoring games. Over the last few games, however, he has managed to find his way to the charity stripe with some regularity, somewhat making up for his woes from the field. He still remains a clear must-own player and has established himself as one of the best scorers in the league on his night.