Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Continues to struggle with shot
Murray totaled 18 points (7-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists, four rebounds, and one block in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 103-99 victory over the Heat.
Murray shot just 37 percent from the field Tuesday, finishing with 18 points from 19 field-goal attempts. He has shot over 50 percent just once in his past five games but has been able to slowly increase his assist numbers. He doesn't do much on the defensive end but will likely find his stroke sooner rather than later in what will be a welcome boost for his owners.
