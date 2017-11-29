Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Contributes 10 points in blowout defeat

Murray supplied 10 points (5-13 FG, 0-6 3Pt), two assists, one rebound and one steal across 29 minutes in Tuesday's 106-77 loss to the Jazz.

Like most of his teammates, Murray's overall numbers were down on a night when the Nuggets were thoroughly stymied by the suffocating Jazz defense. The second-year point guard has scored in double digits in seven of the past eight games, a stretch that includes a pair of 30-point efforts. However, the majority of that success has been built on his work from in front of the arc, as Murray is shooting a forgettable 14.7 percent (5-for-34) from three-point range over the last seven contests.