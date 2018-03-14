Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Contributes 18 points in Tuesday's loss

Murray poured in 18 points (5-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and added six rebounds, four assists and two steals across 34 minutes in Tuesday's 112-103 loss to the Lakers.

The second-year guard was active across the stat sheet and is now averaging a well-rounded 20.0 points, 5.7 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals across his last three contests. Murray continues to be an elite free-throw shooter as well, draining 17 of his 19 attempts from the charity stripe over that span and pushing his success rate to 91.2 percent for the season. Given his robust ball-handling role on a Nuggets squad pushing for the playoffs, the former Kentucky Wildcat's fantasy stock figures to remain elevated for the balance of the regular season.