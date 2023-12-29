Murray registered 23 points (9-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 26 minutes during Thursday's 142-105 victory over Memphis.

Denver made easy work of the Grizzlies, who were notably without Ja Morant (illness). Murray needed just 26 minutes to exceed his averages in points (19.9), assists (5.9) and steals (0.8). Murray has scored at least 20 points in six straight games and has committed two or fewer turnovers in his past eight games. During this run, he's averaging 22.0 points on 51/48/91 shooting, 5.1 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 29.1 minutes while the Nuggets have gone 7-1.