Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Cools off Wednesday

Murray managed 15 points (6-21 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and a steal across 36 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Grizzlies.

Murray cooled off in a big way after dropping 48 points in his previous game. Although owners have come to expect some streaky shooting from Murray, Wednesday was significantly worse than he his typical performance. As a whole, the 21 year old is having a strong fantasy season, averaging 18.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.6 threes and 1.0 steal per game.