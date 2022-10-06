Nuggets coach Mike Malone said that Murray will likely play into the third quarter in Friday's preseason matchup with the Bulls, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.
Murray only played 15 minutes in Monday's preseason game against the Thunder. This will likely be boosted to the mid-twenties Friday, as Murray attempts to regain his form after missing all of the 2021-22 season with a torn ACL.
