Murray amassed 17 points (4-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 10 rebounds, 14 assists and two steals across 29 minutes during Friday's 134-111 victory over the Pacers.

Murray racked up his first triple-double of the season, doing all of his work in just 29 minutes. The Nuggets ran away with this one, affording Murray some additional rest down the stretch. With Nikola Jokic (hamstring) ruled out, Murray took it upon himself to run the offense, while also dominating the glass. He has been putting up top-30 value in standard formats over the past month, demonstrating how influential he can be when healthy.