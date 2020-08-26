Murray notched 42 points (17-26 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and a steal in 42 minutes during Tuesday's 117-107 Game 5 win over the Jazz.

Murray scored 50 points in Game 4 and while he couldn't top that performance, the Canadian point guard carried the Nuggets in this comeback win, making a couple of key shots down the stretch and setting up a decisive three from Nikola Jokic that iced the game for good. Murray has surpassed the 35-point plateau in three of five games during the series.