Murray is probable for Saturday's game against the 76ers due to bilateral shin inflammation.

This has been an ongoing issue for Murray, but he hasn't missed a game since Dec. 12. However, he struggled during Thursday's blowout loss to the Knicks, scoring just nine points (3-11 FG) over 30 minutes. Despite the bad shooting night, Murray has been great in January (12 games), averaging 23.3 points, 7.1 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 33.7 minutes per game.

