Murray (ankle) won't play Monday against the Warriors, Danny Emerman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Murray was being considered doubtful leading up to Monday's clash, and the team officially downgraded him to out about one hour before tipoff. Russell Westbrook, Jalen Pickett and Spencer Jones should be in store for an uptick in playing time as a result.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Not expected to play Monday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable to play Monday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Pours in 24 in loss•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Available vs. Washington•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Downgraded to questionable•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Hits clutch three to seal win•