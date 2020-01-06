Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Deemed probable
Murray is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Hawks due to a right finger sprain.
It's unclear when exactly Murray suffered the injury, but it doesn't appear to be anything overly concerning. In the unlikely event Murray is held out, Monte Morris is the best bet to enter the starting lineup.
