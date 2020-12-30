Murray is questionable for Tuesday's game against Sacramento due to a right elbow contusion.
Murray has landed on the injury report just a few moments before tipoff. Thus, Monte Morris could see an extended run if Murray is ultimately ruled out. More news confirming Murray's status should surface real soon.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Tallies 21 points, avoids injury•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores 23 points Christmas Day•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Officially starting Friday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Probable for Christmas•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Can't find shot in opener•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Goes for 19 points in Game 5 loss•