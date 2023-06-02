Murray closed with 26 points (11-22 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 44 minutes during Thursday's 104-93 victory over Miami in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
Murray continued his stellar playoff run Thursday, going for 26-and-10 as the Nuggets held off a late charge by the Heat. He has looked fantastic throughout the playoffs, playing easily his best basketball since returning from a long-term knee injury. Game 2 will once again be in Denver on Monday, with Murray looking to help his team establish a commanding 2-0 series lead.
