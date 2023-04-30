Murray produced 34 points (13-24 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Saturday's 125-107 victory over the Suns in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Murray is now averaging 28.3 points per game on 48.4 percent from the field across Denver's six playoff contests thus far. His layup package, three-point bombing and full arsenal of off-the-dribble scoring was on display in a game that Denver thoroughly controlled.