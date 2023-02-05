Murray totaled a season-high 41 points (15-24 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and added seven assists, five rebounds and one steal across 36 minutes during Saturday's 128-108 win over the Hawks.

Murray continued his hot run of production in the Nuggets' decimation of the Hawks, reaching 30 points, five assists and five rebounds for the third game in a row while drilling 5.7 three-pointers per contest over that stretch. The 25-year-old has firmly put the ACL tear that sidelined for the 2021-22 season in the rear-view mirror, and given his recent form, the Nuggets have seemed more comfortable loosening the reins on Murray as well. Back on Jan. 17 and 18, Murray played both ends of a back-to-back set for the first time all season, and he looks like he could do the same this weekend. After Saturday's blowout win, the Nuggets will travel to Minnesota for a matchup with the Timberwolves on Sunday.