Murray was diagnosed with a torn ACL in his left knee on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The worst fears were realized for Murray, as he will now have to miss extensive time after he suffered the injury late in Monday's loss to Golden State. Prior to Monday's game, the 24-year-old point guard had missed the previous four outings due to right knee soreness, but he had extremely bad luck in his return after posting 17 points across 33 minutes. With Murray out for the season, Monte Morris and Facundo Campazzo will likely see increases to their workloads going forward.