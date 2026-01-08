Murray tallied 22 points (8-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 17 assists, eight rebounds and one steal over 37 minutes during the Nuggets' 114-110 win over the Celtics on Wednesday.

Murray was given the green light to return Wednesday from a one-game absence while managing a left ankle injury. The issue didn't appear to bother the veteran guard, who did his best Nikola Jokic (knee) impersonation with a near triple-double while logging a career high with 17 assists. In five games without Jokic, Murray has averaged 24.8 points, 11.4 assists, 6.6 rebounds and 2.8 threes over 37.5 minutes per game.