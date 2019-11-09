Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Dishes out 11 assists

Murray had 22 points (10-18 FG, 1-3 3PT, 1-1 FT), 11 assists, six rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 37 minutes during Friday's 100-97 win against the Sixers.

Murray dished out a season-high mark in assists, and he has scored at least 20 points in each of his last three starts as well. Through eight games this season, Murray is averaging a career-high figures in points (19.3), rebounds (5.0) and field-goal percentage (46.7) per game.