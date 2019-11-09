Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Dishes out 11 assists
Murray had 22 points (10-18 FG, 1-3 3PT, 1-1 FT), 11 assists, six rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 37 minutes during Friday's 100-97 win against the Sixers.
Murray dished out a season-high mark in assists, and he has scored at least 20 points in each of his last three starts as well. Through eight games this season, Murray is averaging a career-high figures in points (19.3), rebounds (5.0) and field-goal percentage (46.7) per game.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores team-high 21 in win•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores team-high 22 points in win•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores 16 points in loss•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Leads team with 27 points•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Efficient in preseason victory•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Won't play in FIBA World Cup•
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.