Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Dishes out eight dimes

Murray had 16 points (6-13 FG, 1-2 3PT, 3-4 FT), eight assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block in 34 minutes during Monday's 123-115 win at Atlanta.

Murray was deemed probable for this contest and delivered another solid outing, dishing out his higher number of assists since Nov. 20 when he ended with nine against the Rockets. He has cracked the 15-point mark in each of his last three games as well, and he will try to extend his strong run of play Wednesday at Dallas.