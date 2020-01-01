Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Dishes out six assists

Murray had 12 points (5-14 FG, 2-4 3PT), six assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 130-104 defeat at Houston.

Murray has failed to top the 15-point mark in each of his last four contests, and he is shooting an abysmal 31.3 percent from the field during that span. Perhaps the only positive thing about that stretch is that he is averaging 5.3 dimes per contests, as he has dished out five or more assists in six of his last seven games. He should remain one of Denver's main playmaking threats Thursday at Indiana.